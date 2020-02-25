Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,430. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

