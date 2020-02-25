Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of LNC traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. 2,543,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,995. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

