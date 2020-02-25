Lindblad Expeditions’ (LIND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

LIND stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 177,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.96 million, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

