LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Down 8.4% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $45,611.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,015,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,682,891 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

