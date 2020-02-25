LiteDoge Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $201,816.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,949.22 or 2.06357326 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024969 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

