LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

