Lobstex Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $374,478.00 and $155,446.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00333078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018062 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,663,167 coins and its circulating supply is 18,663,155 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.