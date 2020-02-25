LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $253,403.00 and approximately $53,604.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00440605 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012417 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

