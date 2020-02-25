LockTrip (LOC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,868.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $4,868.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Fatbtc. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019239 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003663 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.