Loki (LOKI) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Loki has a market cap of $15.52 million and $192,780.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,343.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.02682589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.95 or 0.03761535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00758561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00817404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00098429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00612016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,102,790 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

