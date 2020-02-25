Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.34 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, GOPAX and CoinExchange. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $5.34 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,253,798 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Fatbtc, Bitbns, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Tidex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Allbit, Coinbe, Bittrex, DDEX, Binance, DEx.top, Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

