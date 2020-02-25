Loopring [NEO] Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $381.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

