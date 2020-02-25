Lori Kilgour Buys 3,078 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Lori Kilgour purchased 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $12,281.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,361 shares in the company, valued at $300,690.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RFP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

