LSV Asset Management Acquires 228,272 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of PulteGroup worth $326,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 159,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 56,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

