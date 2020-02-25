LSV Asset Management Buys 2,955,556 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.13% of Vereit worth $309,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,807 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vereit by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 56,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,688. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

