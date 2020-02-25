LSV Asset Management Sells 124,877 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,877 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $323,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.73. 38,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

