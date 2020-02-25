Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Issues Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,143. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

