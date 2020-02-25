Lundin Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.47.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.08.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

