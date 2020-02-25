Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.99. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

