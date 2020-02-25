Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.53.

LUN traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

