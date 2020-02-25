LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,895.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $927,217.00 and approximately $10,895.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

