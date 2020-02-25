LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 6,758 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Walt Disney stock traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,518,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666,618. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.