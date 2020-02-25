LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 39,721,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,343,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

