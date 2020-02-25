LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,881,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 6,332,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,592. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

