LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $33.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,386.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,466.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,311.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

