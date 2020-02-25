LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.