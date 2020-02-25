LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,849,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.