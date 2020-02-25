LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 865,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,160. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

