LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. 976,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,453. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

