LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,206 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

