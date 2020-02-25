LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. 5,052,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,641. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

