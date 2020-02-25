LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 20,137 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,081,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,011,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,783 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

