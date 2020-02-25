LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 571,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

