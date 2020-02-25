LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.22. 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.