LVW Advisors LLC Sells 6,544 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. 2,005,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.