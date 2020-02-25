LVW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 1,226,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,535. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

