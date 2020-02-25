Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,093,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

