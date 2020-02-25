Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG traded down $8.44 on Tuesday, reaching $294.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -287.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.25 and a 200 day moving average of $280.43. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $247.57 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.