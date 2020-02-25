Magnolia Group LLC Boosts Stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial makes up 1.9% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 15.49% of Nicholas Financial worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

