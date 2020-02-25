Magnolia Group LLC Buys New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,552 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Peabody Energy accounts for 0.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,453 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,610. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $715.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

