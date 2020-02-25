Magnolia Group LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Magnolia Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,330 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 8.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 91,492,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,580,117. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

