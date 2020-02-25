Magnolia Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679,917 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 16.8% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 1.24% of Ally Financial worth $144,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 331,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

ALLY stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 7,695,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

