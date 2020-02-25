Maincoin (MNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,254.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $673,114.00 and approximately $3,254.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00481327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.80 or 0.06388041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

