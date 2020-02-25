Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

MNK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,603,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.64. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

