Manna Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Manna has a total market cap of $164,523.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,297.90 or 0.88062306 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,631,515 coins and its circulating supply is 654,896,717 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

