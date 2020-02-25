Manulife Financial (MFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2020 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

2/7/2020 – Manulife Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Manulife Financial was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,220,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,216. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$21.37 and a 12 month high of C$27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

