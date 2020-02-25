Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 258,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 27,733,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

