Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

MMI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $69,246.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2,903.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

