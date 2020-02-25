Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $393,357.00 and approximately $90,039.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.02615792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00095215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

