Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 2.67

Media coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a coverage optimism score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Mastercard’s score:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE MA traded down $21.78 on Tuesday, hitting $302.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,337. Mastercard has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

